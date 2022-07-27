Sheriff: Cocaine, fentanyl seized from Franklin County home during search warrant

Dorrell Taylor is charged with possession of cocaine. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 31-year-old man is facing charges after authorities seized drugs, weapons and thousands of dollars in cash from a home in Prairie Township Thursday.

The Central Ohio Violence Eradication Response Team, the Franklin County Drug Task Force and the Madison County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant in the 600 block of Inah Avenue. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, an undercover narcotics investigation started in early July.

The investigation led to the home on Inah Avenue based on the evidence that was collected, the sheriff's office said.

FCSO SWAT executed the search and seized more than half a kilo of suspected cocaine and a half kilo of suspected fentanyl, a combined value of $150,000. Investigators also recovered two firearms, including an AR-style rifle and about $40,000 in cash.

Dorrell Taylor is charged with possession of cocaine. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues, according to the sheriff's office.