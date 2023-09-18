Sheriff: Caregiver at southern Ohio healthcare facility charged with raping woman

Ronald Pace has been charged with two counts of rape and is being held on a $200,000 bond

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A caregiver at a home healthcare company was charged with raping a woman at the facility, according to the Scioto County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff David Thoroughman said a supervisor at the unnamed healthcare company contacted authorities on Friday, saying one of her clients reported being sexually assaulted by a caregiver.

An investigation revealed the victim was receiving around-the-clock care and she was not able to care for herself.

Detectives found the suspect, 56-year-old Ronald Pace, at a residence in Rosemount and he was brought in for questioning.