Arrest warrant issued for second suspect in murder of Columbus imam

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An arrest warrant has been issued for a second suspect in connection with the death of a Columbus imam in December of last year.

According to court records, 22-year-old Isaiah Brown-Miller is charged with murder in the death of Mohamed Hassan Adam.

Adam, a mosque leader, was reported missing on Dec. 22, 2021 after he did not arrive to pick up his child from daycare.

Investigators said Adam was last seen leaving his mosque in a yellow van that night. Two days later, his body was found inside the van near a wooded area off of Windsor Avenue.

An autopsy report showed Adam died from multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the head. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police have previously arrested 46-year-old John Wooden Jr. on a charge of murder in connection with the case. He is being held on a $2 million bond when he appeared in court.