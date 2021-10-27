Second day of court hearings wraps up for students charged in Westland High School fight

Two students who appeared in Franklin County juvenile court Wednesday were ordered to wear electronic GPS monitoring devices at least until their next court date.

At one of the hearings Wednesday morning, the mother of one of the students spoke on behalf of her son, saying he has never been in trouble at school before.

The lawyer for that same student asked the judge if work would be allowed as part of the order to wear a GPS monitoring device.

“At this point, I’m not going to authorize your work unless you can provide a schedule to your electronic monitor officer,” said Magistrate Mary Goodrich.

On Tuesday, four teens were also ordered to wear those devices and to not leave home unless to go to school, church, or the doctor.

Seven teens are charged with aggravated riot stemming from a September fight that broke out in a hallway between classes at Westland High School.