Man accused of sexually assaulting child in North Carolina arrested in Ohio after 7 years on the run

An investigation by the Thomasville North Carolina Police Department revealed that Carrillo allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13.

MARIETTA, Ohio — A man who was charged with sexually assaulting a child in North Carolina in 2016 has been found and arrested in southeast Ohio, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Santos Carrillo was arrested on Wednesday in the 100 block of Sacra Via Street in Marietta after being on the run for the past seven years. He had an outstanding warrant for his arrest that was issued in Davidson County, North Carolina back in January 2016.

An investigation by the Thomasville North Carolina Police Department revealed that Carrillo allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13.

According to the U.S. Marshals, law enforcement continued to search for Carrillo after learning that he fled to Mexico, and years later, to Marietta, Ohio.

The U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team said in a release that they arrested Carrillo within a day of being forwarded information from the task force in North Carolina.

He was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

U.S. Marshal Michael Black stated, “The United States Marshals Service and its law enforcement partners throughout the country will not give up when it comes to finding a fugitive accused of crimes against children. While this fugitive was on the run for oven seven years, he was arrested within 24 hours of the dedicated investigators learning his location.”