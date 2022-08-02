Man gets one of the longest prison sentences in Texas for animal cruelty, officials say

The City of San Antonio says this is the longest ever animal cruelty punishment ever recorded in Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has received a 25-year prison sentence, one of the longest ever handed down in the state of Texas, for abusing a dog in 2019, the City of San Antonio said.

Frank Javier Fonseca, 56, was caught on camera punching and kicking his Rottweiler on his front porch at his home in the 1200 block of Fenfield in Feb. 2019, the city said.

Fonseca was seen hitting his dog with a closed fist and a piece of wood, choking and kicking the dog. The city says Animal Care Services investigators reported that Fonseca was punishing the dog for getting out of the yard.