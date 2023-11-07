Security cameras, lighting among safety improvements made at troubled Columbus apartment complex

Southpark Apartments, a 356-unit complex, is one of the largest affordable housing developments in Columbus with many small children and families living there.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the last three months, CrimeTracker 10 has reported on nearly a half dozen shootings at one apartment complex alone.

The management group at Southpark Apartments has invested more than $500,000 to improve safety and security. That includes 27 new cameras, for a total of 84 around the property.

From clearing bushes to adding LED lighting, flock cameras and security cameras, Southpark Apartment managers say they are investing in their residents' safety.

Security consultants and managers showed the steps they have taken as a part of an agreement with the city attorney's office.

“You can't be out at night if the place is unsafe. Investing in lighting, investing in cameras, investing in private security and license plate readers is a significant and important first step,” said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein.

Last year, Klein filed a lawsuit against the apartment complex, citing hundreds of police calls and code violations in the past few years. It was then deemed a nuisance in January 2023.

“An effort to improve the lives of the families who live here. Take a look around, there are plenty of kids playing. They deserve to have the same chance to have fun and have success as any other family in the city of Columbus, but it starts with safety,” Klein said.

The security concerns date back at least two years.

Between August 1, 2021 and July 21, 2022, Columbus police responded to the premises more than 800 times.

Property managers will now give Columbus police real-time access to all of the security cameras in the complex.

“Makes me thrilled to drive through here and you see the vast improvement. I'm a firm believer in the broken window principle. When you come out here and clean up the trash and you rid these communities of the criminal element, you have kids out here playing because they feel safe. The parents feel safe to let them come out here and play,” said Columbus Police Commander Erik Babcock.

Southpark Preservation Limited Partnership issued a statement on the new security: