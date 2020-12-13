Ross County Sheriff's Office looking for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for murder.



Thomas Wyatt Pooler, 25, is wanted in connection with an incident that happened early Saturday morning in the community of Bainbridge.



The sheriff's office has not released additional information about the crime.



Pooler is 6'2, weighs between 165 and 180 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.



The sheriff's office said Pooler should be considered armed and dangerous.



Anyone with information about Pooler's location is asked to call the Ross County Sheriff's Office at 740-773-1185.