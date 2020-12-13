Ross County murder suspect arrested in Adams County

Thomas Wyatt Pooler, 25, was wanted in connection with a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in the community of Bainbridge.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A man wanted for murder in Ross County was arrested in Adams County on Thursday.



Thomas Wyatt Pooler, 25, was wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Saturday morning in the community of Bainbridge.

The Ross County Sheriff's Office says Pooler was arrested in Adams County on Thursday without incident.