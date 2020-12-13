Ross County murder suspect arrested in Adams County

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A man wanted for murder in Ross County was arrested in Adams County on Thursday.
Thomas Wyatt Pooler, 25, was wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Saturday morning in the community of Bainbridge.
The Ross County Sheriff's Office says Pooler was arrested in Adams County on Thursday without incident.
Deputies from Ross County traveled to Adams County to pick up Pooler and brought him to the Ross County Jail.
The sheriff's office has not released additional information about the crime.