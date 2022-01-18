Deputies responding to burglary find body inside Ross County home

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Ross County are working to identify a body that was found Monday evening after a reported burglary and fire.
According to Ross County Sheriff George Lavender Jr., they received a report of a burglary at a home along State Route 28 just before 8 p.m. Monday.
When deputies arrived, they found the home on fire. Fire crews were called to the scene and extinguished the fire.
While battling the fire, Lavender said crews found a body inside the residence.
The body was turned over to the coroner's office for identification and autopsy.
Lavender said detectives are working with the Ohio State Fire Marshal's office with the investigation.