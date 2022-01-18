Deputies responding to burglary find body inside Ross County home

The incident happened Monday night at a residence along State Route 28.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Ross County are working to identify a body that was found Monday evening after a reported burglary and fire.

According to Ross County Sheriff George Lavender Jr., they received a report of a burglary at a home along State Route 28 just before 8 p.m. Monday.

When deputies arrived, they found the home on fire. Fire crews were called to the scene and extinguished the fire.

While battling the fire, Lavender said crews found a body inside the residence.

The body was turned over to the coroner's office for identification and autopsy.