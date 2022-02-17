Man serving sentence at Ross Correctional Institution killed by another inmate

Alex Sapp died in the early morning hours of Feb. 14.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — An inmate at the Ross Correctional Institution died after he was struck multiple times by another inmate, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol report.

Alex Sapp died in the early morning hours of Feb. 14.

Sapp was sentenced to seven years in prison for attempted trafficking in persons. According to the Newark Advocate, Sapp was convicted of forcing a woman to have sex with men in exchange for drugs and money.

When he was sentenced, the newspaper reported Sapp told the judge he apologized to the victim.

OSHP said it is not releasing the name of the inmate who allegedly hit Sapp because charges have not been filed.

Sapp's cause of death will be determined by the Ross County Coroner's Office.