Capitol rioter who wore 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt pleads guilty

FBI agents arrested Packer a week after the riot. He remains free pending his sentencing hearing.

WASHINGTON — A Virginia man who wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt at the U.S. Capitol during last year’s riot has pleaded guilty to joining the mob of people who stormed the building.

Photographs of Robert Keith Packer wearing the sweatshirt with the anti-Semitic message went viral after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Packer pleaded guilty on Wednesday to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 7.