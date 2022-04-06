Court records: Reynoldsburg man who reportedly admitted to killing boyfriend indicted on murder charges

Stewart Dreier was arrested after reportedly admitting to police he killed his boyfriend, Jordan Brown, last month.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Reynoldsburg man accused of killing his boyfriend last month has been indicted on murder charges, according to Franklin County Court of Common Pleas records.

Court documents show someone called Bexley police and said there was a "strange dog" inside their vehicle in the 2800 block of East Broad Street on March 29.

Officers learned Stewart Dreir had put the dog in the 911 caller's vehicle. Dreier then reportedly told police he killed a man, later identified as Jordan Brown, inside a nearby apartment and "wanted officers to see."

Police found Brown's body in the apartment. Court documents show Brown's throat had been cut and pronounced dead at the scene. Dreier reportedly admitted to killing Brown.