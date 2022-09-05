Retired Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper pleads not guilty to rape, sexual battery of minor

Robert Ruth was indicted last month on three counts of rape and one count of sexual battery involving a victim under the age of 13.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A retired Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper is facing multiple charges after being accused of sexually abusing a minor over several years.

Robert Ruth was indicted last month by a grand jury in Fayette County on three counts of rape and one count of sexual battery involving a victim under the age of 13.

According to court documents, the alleged incidents happened between September 2001 and February 2006.

During an initial court appearance on April 22, the judge issued a $100,000 bond for Ruth. He was released from the Fayette County Jail on April 25 on his own recognizance.

On Monday, Ruth was back in court for his arraignment where he pleaded not guilty to all charges. Ruth also posted bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 11.

Ruth joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol in March 1988 and retired after 28 years on Jan. 6, 2017.

A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said they were not aware of any allegations or pending cases against Ruth at the time of his retirement.

10TV reached out to the Washington Court House Police Department regarding when an investigation began since the allegations date back to 2001-2006.

They referred all questions to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Ohio BCI sent 10TV a letter from police, dated Nov. 17, 2021, asking for their assistance to investigate the accusations against Ruth.

In the letter, police said their agency received the report regarding the allegations four days prior on Nov. 13. According to police, the victim said the alleged incidents happened in multiple jurisdictions.

"We believe that due to the complexity, timeframe and nature of these allegations that turning over the information we have received to BCI would allow for this incident to be investigated in a more efficient and timely manner than our agency would otherwise be able to provide."