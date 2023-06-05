Police: Multiple victims hurt in reported Short North shooting

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was requested by Columbus police to investigate the incident because the reported shooting involved an officer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A report of a shooting prompted heavy police presence in the Short North Arts District early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers with the Columbus Division of Police say the reported shooting happened in the area of Guild House, located at 624 North High Street.

Dispatchers told 10TV that there were multiple victims, but additional information on their conditions was not immediately available. Police did not provide immediate information on a possible suspect.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was requested to investigate the incident because the reported shooting involved an officer. Brian Steel, the vice president of the Columbus chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, said no officers were injured.

Additional information on what led to the shooting was not available.

North High Street from Goodale Boulevard and East 2nd Avenue is closed while the incident remains under investigation.