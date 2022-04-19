Records: Teen who struck Columbus police officer with stolen SUV charged in other auto thefts

Juvenile records obtained by 10 Investigates show the teenage suspect has been involved in several other cases involving stolen vehicles this year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 15-year-old boy who Columbus police said hit an officer with a stolen SUV earlier this week is facing several felony charges. 10 Investigates received juvenile records that show the teen was previously charged in several other cases involving stolen vehicles in the past year.

Officers received a call on Tuesday about a person with a gun on Shore Boulevard West. Police learned the suspect was in a stolen SUV.

A couple of hours later, officers found the SUV in the parking lot of the Hall-Mart Food Store on Courtright Road.

As officers got out of their cruiser and approached, police said the teen drove towards the cruiser, hit the officer and pinned him between the vehicle and the officer's cruiser.

The teen drove away in the SUV, but was arrested about a mile away from the scene at a home on Defford Court. The SUV was also found nearby.

The teen is being charged with felonious assault, weapons under disability and receiving stolen property. 10TV is not naming the suspect because he is a minor and is currently charged in juvenile court.

Juvenile court records show the teen was charged in at least five other cases involving stolen cars in the Columbus area within the last year.

Records show the teen pleaded guilty to receiving a stolen car on Sept. 3 and 5 of last year. Four weeks later, he also pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.

The teen also pleaded guilty on Oct. 19 to failing to comply with the signal of a police officer in Obetz and receiving stolen property, records say,

Records show the teen was also on probation at the time of Tuesday's incident.