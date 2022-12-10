Records: Suspect in King-Lincoln Bronzeville deaths let out of jail 3 days before shooting

Omarion King, 19, was let out of jail on Oct. 1 after serving a sentence for robbery.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The man charged in the deaths of two men in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood was released three days before their shooting deaths, according to court documents.

Court documents say King robbed people with a gun twice in July 2019 when he was 16 years old. He was arrested later that month.

King pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery in 2020. In exchange, two counts of aggravated robbery were dropped.

King was sentenced to three to four-and-half years in prison, which included the time he had already spent locked up during the court process -- more than a year-and-a-half.

On Tuesday, members of the Columbus SWAT Team arrested King for a deadly shooting last week.

Two men were found fatally shot in the 1000 block of Atcheson Street on Oct. 4. King has been charged murder in their deaths.