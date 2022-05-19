Records: Suspect fatally shot man during drug deal in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been charged with murder after shooting another man in North Linden last week.
Columbus police said they received multiple 911 calls about a Mini Cooper bouncing off the center median wall on Interstate 71 near Morse Road Saturday night.
A person stopped to check on the driver and saw the driver had been shot.
The man, later identified as 56-year-old Anthony Luney, was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to his torso just before midnight.
Through an investigation, court records say 29-year-old Michael Thilat was possibly shot Luney in the 3300 block of Maize Road just before 11:40 p.m.
Thilat was arrested on unrelated outstanding felony warrants in the 3000 block of Audubon Road. He confessed to shooting Luney on Maize Road during a drug deal, court records say.
Luney's death is the 46th homicide of 2022 in the city of Columbus.