Records show hundreds of violent incidents, guns found at Columbus schools since 2019

Three guns have been found at schools in the district this fall.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Since the start of the school year this fall, three guns have been recovered from students at Columbus City Schools.

CrimeTracker 10 made a public records request which showed there have been hundreds of incidents of violence and guns found at schools in the district in the last few years.

Records with the Columbus Division of Police show that between January 2019 and June 6, 2022, there have been 127 reports of fights at 36 high schools and middle schools in the district. There was also 111 reports of assault and 56 reports of guns found on campus. Keep in mind, students were not in the building between March 2020 and August 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Tate became a victim while she was teaching at Wedgewood Middle School. Tate's car was stolen as she taught.

“I was furious. I felt like what have I worked for someone to come in and take my car and take my earnings? I was very violated. It really kind of messed with me,” Tate said.

"I owned a 2017 Hyundai Tuscon,” Tate said. "My car was stolen within 10 seconds. What was interesting is when my car pulled out, another car just like my car pulled out right behind it."

Regina Fuentes, who has worked for the district for 23 years, loves being a teacher. What she doesn't love is the concern for her own safety.

“I have my concerns, and I think my colleagues have their concerns as well because volatile situations can happen in an instant and we don't always have safety measures in place. At least it doesn't feel that way,” Fuentes said.

Between Jan. 1, 2022 through June 6, police have responded to 28 calls for fights, 27 reports of assaults and eight reports of guns on campus.

“Whatever is going on in the neighborhood is going to find its way into the schools,” Fuentes said.

This is why Fuentes pays close attention to juvenile crime in the city.

“Many of these kids are actually residents of Columbus. That means they are most likely associated with our schools. This is why we are putting out a strong call to get more social and emotional care in the buildings,” Fuentes said.

Of the schools in the district, South High School had 111 calls for service by police last school year, Linden-McKinley had 91, and Walnut Ridge had 66.

The district said it has 123 unarmed safety and security staff that rotate between schools as needed.

The Columbus Board of Education did not renew a contract with Columbus police following the summer of 2020 protests to have school resource officers in the buildings.

Fuentes said she doesn't know if the officers made a difference or not, but said the kids need social service programs.

“Students need to get help before it gets to the point of needing an officer,” Fuentes said.