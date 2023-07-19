Records: Fight leads to shots fired at officer outside of east Columbus nightclub

Court records say the shots were fired outside of the Truth Nightlife Club early Wednesday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man fired shots at a police officer and other people outside of a nightclub in east Columbus early Wednesday morning, according to the Franklin County Municipal Court documents.

The Columbus Division of Police said the incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Truth Nightlife Club at 1921 Channingway Center Drive, just south of East Livingston Avenue.

Two uniformed officers working special duty responded to a fight between two groups of people at the bar. After police moved the groups outside, shots were fired from the parking lot of the club.

While investigating where the gunshots came from, more shots were heard and an officer saw a man firing a handgun toward him and other people.

The man, identified by police as 21-year-old Isaiah Davis, was arrested by special duty officers. Davis has been charged with felonious assault.

Court records say Davis was involved in the fight inside the club before being moved to the parking lot.

No one was injured during the incident.

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.