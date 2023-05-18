Records: Groveport man charged for raping 2 young girls

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26.

GROVEPORT, Ohio — A Groveport man has been charged for raping two young girls, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Records say a family went to the Groveport Police Department on Tuesday to file a report on a sexual offense that happened earlier in the day.

One of the victims told officers that she and another girl were waiting for school when 27-year-old Robert Burns asked them to play truth or dare.

During the game, records say Burns told the victims to perform sexual acts on him. One of the girls told police this has happened before.