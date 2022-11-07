Records: Columbus woman burns 13-year-old stepdaughter with heated spoon

Marjorie Rodriguez is accused of holding down her 13-year-old stepdaughter and burning her arms, hands and stomach with a heated spoon.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman has been indicted for allegedly burning her stepdaughter with a heated spoon two months ago.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, a 13-year-old girl was admitted to Nationwide Children's Hospital on Sept. 17 for several second and third-degree burns on both arms, hands and stomach.

Court documents say a Columbus police detective reviewed the hospital's report, which stated the victim said the burns were inflicted by her stepmother, 27-year-old Marjorie Sahyli Rodriguez.

The detective interviewed the victim, who said Rodriguez held down her arm and burned her arms, hands and stomach with the heated spoon while she was sitting on a couch.

Rodriguez was arrested on Oct. 28 and has been charged with endangering children, domestic violence by assault and felonious assault.