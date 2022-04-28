Records: 18-year-old charged with murder in Hilltop shooting

A witness identified 18-year-old Tyreese Watkins through a photograph as one of the people who shot at the complex, court records say.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been charged with murder for the shooting death of a woman in the Hilltop neighborhood earlier this week.

Columbus police were called to a home in the 1300 block of Vida Court early Monday morning on a report of a shooting.

Officers found 31-year-old Sorenta Hylton, who was struck by gunshots after someone shot into the residence. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Court records say detectives recovered video of a gray vehicle backing into the front of the location.

Four people got out of the vehicle, walked towards the apartment complex, fired multiple weapons at it and then got back into the vehicle. The vehicle then drove off.

