'Real messed up': Teens vandalize 3 buses at Columbus day care center

Three people vandalized three buses at Indigo Children's Center by spray painting and busting the windows on the buses.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child care center is asking for help after three of their buses were vandalized over the weekend.

Wayne Dixson, who works at Indigo Children’s Center on East Livingston Avenue, said a group of teens on Friday were caught on a surveillance camera breaking into the buses, stealing items out of it and even smashing a back window with a fire extinguisher.

“It's a shame,” he said. "I didn't think they'd come to a day care, there's nothing but help over here,” Dixson said. "All the graffiti on the sides, the windows on the inside and the out, all the back windows, the headlights the taillights, all of them.”

Dixson said the worst part is the impact this will have on the children within the center.

"Now we really can't move the buses. We can't do anything, all the activities, events or anything, we do with the kids we can't.”

Dixson said it's going to take them thousands of dollars to repair the damages and repaint the buses.

He’s asking if anyone knows anything to call Columbus police, and he has a message for the teens involved.

“Just think of it, if it was your house or your property that got destroyed and now that your family has to work even hard to replace it you know it could screw up Christmas birthdays…whatever,” said Dixson.

According to an unofficial police report no arrest have been made yet.