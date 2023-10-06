Seventh suspect charged in connection to death of Imperial Stewart

According to the Columbus Division of Police, 43-year-old Raymor Dumas has been indicted by a grand jury for tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A seventh person has been charged in connection to the disappearance and death of 17-year-old Imperial Stewart.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, 43-year-old Raymor Dumas has been indicted by a grand jury for tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.

The six other suspects charged in the case are the following:

Michael Bowles — Murder

A 16-year-old boy — Murder, Robbery, Obstructing justice

Mi’Quel Bowles — Obstructing justice

Tywisha Peterson — Obstructing justice

Genee Dumas — Obstruction of official business, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest

A 17-year-old girl — Obstruction of official business, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest

Stewart was reported missing from the North Linden neighborhood on Sept. 20.

His family said his body was found in a wooded area off Sunbury Road in northeast Columbus Tuesday evening. Columbus police have not publicly said if it was Stewart’s body that was found but said that the Franklin County Coroner’s Office is working to confirm the identity.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court documents, Stewart was in a vehicle with a 16-year-old boy on Sept. 20 when they tried to rob Stewart of a gun he had just bought from 20-year-old Michael Bowles. A struggle ensued and Michael shot Stewart, documents say.

Previous court documents say Michael’s brother Mi'Quel was shot in a Chrysler 300 during the robbery. The documents also added that the vehicle belonged to Michael.

Witnesses told police that Michael dropped Mi'Quel off in the Chrysler at his grandfather's house after he was shot. Mi'Quel denied being in the car with his brother or having any knowledge of the missing person report or possible murder of Stewart.

Court documents say Tywisha Peterson, who is Michael and Mi'Quel's mother, was questioned by Columbus police on Oct. 2 where witnesses claimed they saw her speaking with Michael "after the possible murder." Police wrote in the affidavit that she allegedly took part in a conversation on how to get rid of the vehicle used in the murder.

Police later found the vehicle burned in Fairfield County. Peterson denied having anything to do with the case, according to court records.