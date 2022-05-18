Circleville man found dead near Fayette County barn

The coroner's office was able to identify the man was 37-year-old Donald Anderson.

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Authorities are investigating the death of a Circleville man who was found dead near a Fayette County barn on Sunday.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office was called Sunday morning about someone finding a body in the 200 block of Bloomingburg-New Holland Road in Union Township.

The coroner's office was able to identify the man as 37-year-old Donald Anderson.

The Circleville Police Department said Anderson's family reported him missing the same day he was found. The family told police Anderson was supposed to meet them at a Texas Roadhouse in Grove City on Saturday, but never showed up.

Police said there are questionable circumstances surrounding Anderson's death.

Anderson's white 2009 white Buick Lucerna is also missing and reported as being stolen.

Anyone with information on his death is asked to contact the Circleville Police Department at 740-474-8888 or the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 740-335-6170.