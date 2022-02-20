'Put the guns down': Community activist calls for end to violence after deadly Roosters shooting

Columbus Police say Marshawn Davis was simply waiting inside the Roosters restaurant on East Dublin Granville Road near Cleveland Avenue for a table Friday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Police say Marshawn Davis was simply waiting inside the Roosters restaurant on East Dublin Granville Road near Cleveland Avenue for a table Friday night.

Suddenly, someone opened the door, shot him and ran. The 18-year-old died from that shooting. When Derrick Russell, a community activist in Linden, heard the news, he said it broke his heart.

"Put the guns down. Give yourself a chance to live,” said Russell.

Russell is the founder of Linden Community & Columbus Ohio Stop the Violence.

His organization’s mission is to prevent violence in the city and get resources for those who need them.

Russell said when he heard there was a shooting, he went to the restaurant.

"One number is too high and 14 is way too high,” said Russell.

Police say it's too early in the investigation to tell if this shooting was targeted. Right now, they're trying to use surveillance video to identify the suspect.

Davis' death comes in the same week Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther declared gun violence a public health crisis within the city.

Davis’ death is the 14th homicide in Columbus this year.