Puppy recovering after being set on fire in cage at Columbus park; suspect sought

Investigators with the Columbus Division of Fire are looking for the suspect who they say set a puppy and its cage on fire.

Firefighters were called to the fire in Walnut Hill Park, on the east side of the city, on Oct. 11 just after noon.

The fire happened near Walnut Hill Road and Saranac Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they found an area of melted plastic underneath a tree and saw the puppy with black plastic melted to its back, running in the area.

The fire department said the female puppy was in the cage at the time of the fire.

She was treated for burns at the Diley Hill Animal Medical Center and was adopted by hospital staff.

She is doing "remarkably well" the fire department said.

The Columbus Division of Fire is working with Columbus Humane to identify who is responsible for setting the fire and injuring the puppy.