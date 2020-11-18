PUCO chairman Sam Randazzo resigns following FBI search of home

In his resignation letter, Randazzo indicated he would be a distraction moving forward following a search of his German Village home by the FBI.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Public Utilities Commission of Ohio chairman Sam Randazzo has resigned, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday.

Randazzo, 71, submitted his resignation letter voluntarily, DeWine said. Randazzo indicated he would be a distraction moving forward following a search of his German Village home by the FBI on Monday.

His resignation also comes a day after the state’s largest electric utility reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that former executives had directed a $4 million payment to an official who fits Randazzo’s description.

Randazzo wrote the search and SEC filing by FirstEnergy Corp. “will, right or wrong, fuel suspicions about and controversy over decisions I may render in my current capacity.”

In a press conference, DeWine thanked Randazzo for his work and said he did a good job in the position.

Randazzo was appointed to the PUCO chairman position by DeWine in 2019.

PUCO Vice Chairman M. Beth Trombold will be the acting chairman until a new chairman is named.

The FBI has not provided any details about Monday's search.

The search came nearly four months after the FBI arrested then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others in connection to a $60 million bribery scheme funded by Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp., which was seeking a $1 billion legislative bailout for its two aging nuclear power plants in the state.