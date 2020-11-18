PUCO chairman Sam Randazzo resigns following FBI search of home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Public Utilities Commission of Ohio chairman Sam Randazzo has resigned, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday.
Randazzo, 71, submitted his resignation letter voluntarily, DeWine said. Randazzo indicated he would be a distraction moving forward following a search of his German Village home by the FBI on Monday.
His resignation also comes a day after the state’s largest electric utility reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that former executives had directed a $4 million payment to an official who fits Randazzo’s description.
Randazzo wrote the search and SEC filing by FirstEnergy Corp. “will, right or wrong, fuel suspicions about and controversy over decisions I may render in my current capacity.”
In a press conference, DeWine thanked Randazzo for his work and said he did a good job in the position.
Randazzo was appointed to the PUCO chairman position by DeWine in 2019.
PUCO Vice Chairman M. Beth Trombold will be the acting chairman until a new chairman is named.
The FBI has not provided any details about Monday's search.
The search came nearly four months after the FBI arrested then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others in connection to a $60 million bribery scheme funded by Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp., which was seeking a $1 billion legislative bailout for its two aging nuclear power plants in the state.
Householder and four others were subsequently indicted on racketeering charges in federal court. Householder has pleaded not guilty. Two of the men indicted with Householder have pleaded guilty to charges.