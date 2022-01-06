Athens County man for allegedly cutting down trees, bushes surrounding veteran monument

Benjamin Wemer was charged with criminal damaging and injuring trees or bushes on the land of another.

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a man for allegedly desecrating a veteran’s monument in Glouster.

The prosecutor’s office said the Glouster Police Department received several reports on Christmas about someone who had cut down all the trees and bushes on the Veterans Monument at Glouster Park.

Officers arrived and took pictures before people cleaned up the damage to the area.

Glouster police requested help from the prosecutor’s office, and the Athens County Sheriff’s Office following a threat assessment to executing a search and arrest warrant for 47-year-old Benjamin Wemer.

During the arrest of Wemer, who is a convicted felon, he was found to be in possession of firearms, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office transferred Wemer over to federal custody.