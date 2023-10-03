Central Ohio leaders announce program aimed at deterring kids from stealing vehicles

The goal is to set up a special court docket to expedite and handle these cases differently with the goal of making sure the kids don't become repeat offenders.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police say the problem with teens stealing vehicles continues to be a problem in the city.

But police, judges and the prosecutor’s office are working together on a pilot program that is aimed at these teens and hoping to deter them from stealing again.

“I think the ultimate goal of the group is to get them to see beyond getting in that car,” said Franklin County Juvenile Court Judge George Leach.

The goal is to set up a special court docket to expedite and handle these cases differently with the goal of making sure the kids don't become repeat offenders.

The number of stolen vehicles spiked in Columbus in July of last year. This year alone, police say nearly 1,400 reports of stolen vehicles.

This program calls for weekly community service, counseling and technical training. If they are successful in the program, their records will be wiped clean with a second chance.

“It gives me hope,” Leach said of the program.

The program will have two tracks: One designed for those kids who have already been arrested several times and another for those who may be on their first offense, or a passenger in a stolen car.

“I just want the community to know that we are still working on it. We have not turned a deaf ear to you and to your children. We aren't going to,” Leach said.