Powell man sentenced to 8 years in prison for sexually abusing minor, creating child pornography

A Powell man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually abusing a minor and creating child pornography.
According to the Delaware County Prosecutor's Office, an investigation began after self-recorded, explicit videos and images of 53-year-old Tony Fenstermaker of the abuse were found on his personal computer.
Fenstermaker pleaded guilty into June to four counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and two counts of gross sexual imposition.
The judge also ordered five additional years of post release control monitoring and required Fenstermaker to register as a Tier II Sex Offender every six months for 25 years after his release.