Powell man sentenced to 8 years in prison for sexually abusing minor, creating child pornography

Fenstermaker pleaded guilty into June to four counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

A Powell man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually abusing a minor and creating child pornography.

According to the Delaware County Prosecutor's Office, an investigation began after self-recorded, explicit videos and images of 53-year-old Tony Fenstermaker of the abuse were found on his personal computer.

Fenstermaker pleaded guilty into June to four counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and two counts of gross sexual imposition.