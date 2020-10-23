Portsmouth attorney indicted on 18 charges in human trafficking case

The Ohio Attorney General's office said the charges involve six victims between 2003 and 2018.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — A Portsmouth attorney has been indicted on 18 felony charges related to human trafficking.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman announced the indictment against 74-year-old attorney Michael Mearan.

Mearan is charged with nine counts of promoting prostitution, five counts of compelling prostitution, three counts of trafficking in persons and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Yost said if convicted, Mearan could face more than 70 years in prison.