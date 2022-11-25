CPD: Portion of I-71 is shut down while police look for suspect who fired shots at off-duty officer

The suspect was driving a black SUV with tinted windows and drove off after firing at the off-duty officer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The ramp from Interstate 70 east to Interstate 71 north is shut down while police look for a suspect who shot at an off-duty officer, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police confirm that an unknown suspect fired at least one shot at the officer while he was merging onto I-71 at East Broad Street just before 6 a.m.

Police say the officer was not struck by the gunfire.

The suspect was driving a black SUV with tinted windows and drove off after firing at the officer.