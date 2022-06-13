Police: Woman grazed by bullet while driving in east Columbus

The woman was grazed by a bullet in the head while driving on S. 18th Street Sunday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is expected to recover after police said she was grazed by a bullet while driving through Old Towne East Sunday night.

Just after 10 p.m., the Columbus Division of Police dispatched officers to the 400 block of S. 18th Street after approximately five shots were fired.

Officers found spent shell casings but did not locate any victims.

At approximately 10:20 p.m., officers were called to a local hospital regarding a woman with a gunshot wound.

Police say she was grazed in the head while driving near the scene where the shots were fired. She is expected to survive her injury, police said.