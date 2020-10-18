Police: Woman found shot to death in vehicle on East Broad Street

According to police, officers went to a gas station at 825 East Broad Street around 2:15 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death Sunday morning inside a vehicle on East Broad Street.

According to police, officers went to a gas station at 825 East Broad Street around 2:15 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's boyfriend said they were shot at by someone inside a black SUV. He then drove to the gas station to get help.

Police have no further information about the suspect.