Police: Woman found shot to death in vehicle on East Broad Street

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death Sunday morning inside a vehicle on East Broad Street.
According to police, officers went to a gas station at 825 East Broad Street around 2:15 a.m. on a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found the victim inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, the 25-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
The woman's boyfriend said they were shot at by someone inside a black SUV. He then drove to the gas station to get help.
Police have no further information about the suspect.
This is the 128th homicide in the city of Columbus this year.