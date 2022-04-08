Columbus police provide update on recent shootings

The press conference will discuss the shootings from Fairwood Avenue on July 29 and Center Ridge Way on Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is providing an update on two recent shootings including one where a 18-year-old woman was killed.

Police are scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the shootings from Fairwood Avenue on July 29 and the other that happened Wednesday night on Center Ridge Way.

On July 29, 18-year-old Ayanta Jarmon was killed after she was shot at a party on Fairwood Avenue.

A second victim, a 16-year-old boy, was also shot but is expected to recover from hi injuries.

Investigators said someone fired shots into a crowd of people who were gathered at the party.

Police are asking anyone that was at the party that took any photos or videos to contact them at 614-645-4059.

On Wednesday, a 1-year-old girl and the 26-year-old man were injured after a reported shooting inside an apartment.

The woman who called 911 told officers that her infant daughter was shot in the stomach and the man, who was visiting her home, was shot in the stomach.

The caller said the shooter drove past the home and fired multiple gunshots, hitting the victims.