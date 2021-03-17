Police to provide update on joint effort of stopping juvenile crime

In February, several police agencies in central Ohio came together to address the growing problem of juveniles committing robberies and car thefts.

Those violent crimes drove law enforcement leaders to join together to crack down on a group of about 40 juveniles police say were responsible for the spike.

In the four weeks since that press conference, the Franklin County Chiefs Association says the county has seen a continued trend of crimes committed by juveniles.

They add these crimes have begun to have a significant impact on the suburbs.