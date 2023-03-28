Police: Teens who carjacked man at Maryland gas station couldn't drive away due to manual transmission

Police say the two teens got into the car but realized they could not drive away after noticing the car had a manual transmission.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested two teenagers they say carjacked a person before realizing they couldn't drive the car due to it having a manual transmission.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), the 16-year-old juvenile from Rockville and a 17-year-old juvenile from Washington, D.C. have been arrested and charged for the strong-arm carjacking in Germantown on Saturday.

Officers were called to a Sunoco Gas Station in the 19200 block of Frederick Road just after 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers learned the driver, only identified as a man, got into his car when he noticed two teens running towards him.

When the teens got to the car, they reportedly forced open the door and grabbed the man while demanding he hand over his keys.

The victim complied and got out of the car after handing over his car keys.

Police say the two teens got into the car but realized they could not drive away after noticing the car had a manual transmission. The pair then jumped out of the car and ran.

A short time later, officers noticed the two teens in the 19000 block of Frederick Road. When they tried to approach them, the teens ran but were caught after a short chase.