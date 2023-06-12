Police: Teenager arrested after firing shots, striking woman inside Newark home

Newark Deputy Chief John Brnjic said officers received a call about a possible drive-by shooting on North Morris Street around 1:40 p.m.

NEWARK, Ohio — A 62-year-old woman was injured after a teenager fired shots into her home in Newark on Monday.

Newark Deputy Chief John Brnjic said officers received a call about a possible drive-by shooting on North Morris Street around 1:40 p.m.

Officers found a 62-year-old woman was found shot in her home. She was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Brnjic said a group of juveniles in two different vehicles showed up at the house over some sort of dispute. As they were leaving, multiple rounds were fired into the house, striking the woman at least once.

After officers arrived at the scene, they received a description of at least one of the vehicles involved. A Licking County Sheriff's Deputy was in the area and pulled the vehicle over.

The deputy saw shell casings and a weapon inside the vehicle, according to Brnjic.