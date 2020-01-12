Police: Teen shoots insurance adjuster investigating Grove City house fire, pistol-whips another

Police say a 15-year-old suspect tried to steal a phone and is in custody.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — A teenager shot an insurance adjuster investigating the scene of a house fire in Grove CIty and pistol-whipped another while trying to steal a phone, according to police

Officers were called to the scene on Ziner Circle South around 12:15 p.m.

Police said a 15-year-old boy approached the men and asked to use a phone.

While the men were making the call for the teen, police said he hit one of them in the head with a gun and shot the other in the leg.

Police said the man who was shot in the leg is also a retired Jackson Township firefighter.

Both men are expected to recover, police said.

The 15-year-old was arrested a short time after the shooting and charges are pending.