Police: Suspects break into, steal from 13 vehicles in parking lots near Columbus airport

Police said the suspects stole property from multiple vehicles. One of the vehicles was stolen.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for help in identifying the suspects who caused damage and broke into more than a dozen cars in several parking lots near John Glenn Columbus International Airport earlier this week.

Between 8:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on Monday, suspects in two vehicles vandalized 13 cars in the area of East 5th Avenue and Yearling Road.

The suspects arrived at the lots in two vehicles. One of the vehicles is described as a silver Kia SUV and another is described as a dark-colored four-door vehicle. Police were not able to identify the license plates on the vehicles.

