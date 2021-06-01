Police: Suspect shot during attempted burglary in Grove City

The suspect, who was struck several times, is expected to survive.

The Grove City Division of Police is investigating an attempted burglary from this past weekend.

According to police, multiple suspects arrived at a residence on Columbus Street just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

During the incident, gunfire was exchanged between both a resident and the suspects involved.

One of the suspects was struck several times and is expected to survive.

Police say the suspects are believed to be connected with the residents.