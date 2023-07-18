x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Stolen Kia leads police on chase before crashing in southeast Columbus

The Kia crashed at Fairwood Avenue and Smith Road around 6 a.m.
Credit: 10TV/WBNS

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A stolen Kia crashed in southeast Columbus after leading police on a chase Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Renick Street and Mount Calvary Avenue in the South Franklinton neighborhood, according to the Columbus Division of Police. A Kia, which was determined to be stolen, and an SUV fled from the scene.

The Kia crashed at Fairwood Avenue and Smith Road around 6 a.m.

Three juveniles were initially detained, but later released. It's unclear if they were involved in the incident.

Police are still searching for the SUV involved in the shots fired incident.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Pickerington massage parlor suspected of acting as front for human trafficking, prostitution

Before You Leave, Check This Out