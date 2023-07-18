Stolen Kia leads police on chase before crashing in southeast Columbus

The Kia crashed at Fairwood Avenue and Smith Road around 6 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A stolen Kia crashed in southeast Columbus after leading police on a chase Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Renick Street and Mount Calvary Avenue in the South Franklinton neighborhood, according to the Columbus Division of Police. A Kia, which was determined to be stolen, and an SUV fled from the scene.

The Kia crashed at Fairwood Avenue and Smith Road around 6 a.m.

Three juveniles were initially detained, but later released. It's unclear if they were involved in the incident.