Police seek to ID 2 persons of interest in west Columbus gym shooting

Tabias Cunningham died after he was shot inside the Esporta Fitness gym off of Hilliard Rome Road on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public's help in identifying two persons of interest in a deadly shooting of a 23-year-old at a gym on the city’s west side earlier this week.

Police held a press conference Thursday asking for photos or videos that anyone might have from the night of the shooting.

Officers were called about the shooting at the Esporta Fitness gym off of Hilliard Rome Road, around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found Tabias Cunningham suffering from gunshot wounds. Cunningham was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition where he was pronounced dead at 9:37 p.m.

Police said the shooter left the scene in a small white vehicle. People outside of the gym tell 10TV the shooting happened on the basketball court.