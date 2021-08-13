Police seek to ID person who allegedly exposed himself to kids at school playground

The kids told police the suspect followed them to the playground, exposed himself and asked them to touch him.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Genoa Township Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect accused of exposing himself to a group of kids on the playground at Alcott Elementary.

According to police, they were called around 5:30 p.m. Thursday about a suspicious person who was attempting to get children to touch his genitals.

The children left the playground and told their parents about what happened.

Police said the kids described the suspect as a young Black male, around 14, with a short haircut, dark colored shirt and was riding a purple bike with a white helmet.