Police searching for woman accused of stealing, using credit cards in Columbus

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers said the woman stole credit cards from two people last month and used them at stores like Apple, GameStop and Target.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing credit cards last month and using them at several stores in central Ohio.

According to a release from Crime Stoppers, the woman entered a law office located at 470 Old Worthington Road on March 16 and stole the victim's wallet from her purse.

The cards at Apple, Target and Von Maur stores.

Target provided surveillance photos of the suspect using the stolen card at the store located at 1485 Polaris Parkway. The woman tried to purchase $1,030 worth of products, but the transaction was denied.

Two days later, Crime Stoppers said the same suspect entered a business at 370 Worthington Road and stole the victim's wallet from her purse and used the victim's cards at GameStop and Apple in Polaris Fashion Place.

Surveillance photos show the suspect wearing a yellow button-down shirt.