Police searching for group of juveniles seen breaking into Gahanna church

Police said a Hyundai was reported stolen from Gahanna and is believed to be involved in the incident.

GAHANNA, Ohio — The Gahanna Division of Police is searching for a group of juveniles who reportedly broke into a church.

Around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of a group of juveniles breaking into CenterPoint Church, located at 630 McCutcheon Road.

Surveillance video captured two juveniles running through a room inside the church. The video also captured about six juveniles leaving the building and hopping the fence by the outdoor playground.

Police said arriving officers saw the group leaving the building and commanded them to stop, but the juveniles ignored and left on foot. One juvenile was taken into custody.

Police did not say if anything was taken from the church.

Later that evening, officers saw a Hyundai that was reported stolen from Gahanna and is believed to be involved in the incident.

The driver of the vehicle fled from the officers, but the vehicle was later recovered.

Witnesses in the area told police that they saw a group of juveniles abandoning a silver Kia and entering inside a Kia Sportage, which was also reported stolen from the city.

