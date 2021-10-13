Police searching for woman accused of assaulting Ohio State student

Police are looking to identify the woman who is accused of pushing the woman down stairs.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a woman accused of assaulting an Ohio State student in the off-campus area.

Police said on Oct. 1, around 11:45 p.m. the woman walked into an apartment in the area of East 14th Avenue and Indianola Avenue.

The woman was not allowed to be there, which police said led to a verbal argument.

The argument led to the student being shoved down a flight of stairs, according to police. Police said the student was injured.

Police provided photos of the suspect, which were taken by a witness as the suspect was leaving the scene.

Anyone with information on who the suspect is is asked to contact Det. Kris Klein at 614-645-1434 or kklein@columbuspolice.org.