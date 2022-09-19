Police: Woman charged with murder in connection to shooting death of South Linden man

Mercedes Reyes, 25, is charged with murder in the death of 26-year-old Shomari Little.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for a suspect in connection with a homicide that happened in the South Linden area earlier this month.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Mercedes Reyes, 25, in connection to the death of 26-year-old Shomari Little.

According to police, Little was shot on Sept. 10 on the 1000 block of East 13th Avenue near Cleveland Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. during an argument that involved a group of people.

Little was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where he died.

Little's death is the 95th homicide of 2022 in Columbus.

Reyes' has been charged with murder, according to police.